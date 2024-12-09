Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,536 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,536 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $332.47 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.27 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.47.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.81.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

