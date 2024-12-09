Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 233,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,483 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 136,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.34 on Monday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.1804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.