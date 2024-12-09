Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL opened at $97.83 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.