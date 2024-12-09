Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $36.82 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.