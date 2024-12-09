Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $966,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:IBMQ opened at $25.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.