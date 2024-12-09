Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $23,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $186.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.93 and a 1 year high of $193.42.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

