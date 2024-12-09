iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires New Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Interface in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,430,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 22.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,563,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 285,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Interface by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 247,350 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,308,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,206,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TILE opened at $26.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.39 million. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Interface from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In other Interface news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,112.50. This trade represents a 15.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $473,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,360.51. The trade was a 10.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,987. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

