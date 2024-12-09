iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $245,000 in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,423,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,482,000 after buying an additional 86,992 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 29,060 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after buying an additional 103,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 100,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $77.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

