iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $279,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in First Horizon by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 306.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in First Horizon by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Insider Activity

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $1,996,255.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 519,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,937.02. The trade was a 16.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,452.80. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

