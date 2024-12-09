iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,677 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $62.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

