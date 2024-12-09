iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,853,000 after purchasing an additional 84,394 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,639 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.