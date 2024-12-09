iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Ewa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $165.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $165.92.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

