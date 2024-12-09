Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,254,000 after purchasing an additional 120,835 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 516.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,866,000 after buying an additional 92,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 998.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,334,000 after buying an additional 55,348 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,993,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,807,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF stock opened at $263.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 0.86. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $274.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.82.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other news, Director Scanlan Agnes Bundy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.42, for a total value of $127,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,354.72. The trade was a 8.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $212,091.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,903.76. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,961 shares of company stock worth $5,893,982 in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

