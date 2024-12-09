Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 223,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 76,724 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 60,072 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 280,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 122,616 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $507,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,921.08. The trade was a 19.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,335.14. This represents a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,628 shares of company stock worth $729,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $40.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on KRC

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.