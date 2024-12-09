Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,375 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Kodiak Sciences worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $751,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 242,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 127,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

KOD opened at $7.83 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $412.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.