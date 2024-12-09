Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KOS. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,814,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,663 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 149.7% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,280,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,437 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,245,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,216 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 29.4% in the third quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 13.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,495 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

