Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 13,517 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,087,000. Aviso Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,356,000 after acquiring an additional 512,591 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.51.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $66.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

