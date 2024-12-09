Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,665 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 32.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

