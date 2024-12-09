Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 422.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in General Electric by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,016,000 after buying an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $1,569,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,181,801,000 after buying an additional 898,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,973,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

General Electric stock opened at $175.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 12 month low of $94.54 and a 12 month high of $194.80. The stock has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

