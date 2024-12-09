Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 299,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $4,250,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 105,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.44.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN opened at $232.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $335.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

