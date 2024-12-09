Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 81.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.76.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $41.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $45.17.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

