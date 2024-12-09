Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 150 Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $7,269,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,357,000 after acquiring an additional 44,321 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Dycom Industries by 46.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $192.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $207.20.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

