Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,841,000 after buying an additional 288,340 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $59.55 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

