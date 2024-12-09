Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $216.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.26. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $216.80.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

