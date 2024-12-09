Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Insider Simon Tilley Acquires 100,000 Shares

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Simon Tilley bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$15,700.00 ($10,064.10).

Simon Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Simon Tilley acquired 200,000 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,400.00 ($20,769.23).

Locality Planning Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Locality Planning Energy Company Profile

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is based in Maroochydore, Australia.

