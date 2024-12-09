LRI Investments LLC Buys 12,642 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of LRI Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LRI Investments LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,636,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,210,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,479,000 after buying an additional 188,565 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,352,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,146,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,320,000 after purchasing an additional 335,298 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV opened at $27.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

