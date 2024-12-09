LRI Investments LLC Buys 33,025 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4,368.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,025 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up 0.4% of LRI Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.1% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $793,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,254.72. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $1,860,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,136 shares in the company, valued at $29,109,918.96. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,680 shares of company stock worth $4,773,724. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $142.57 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.