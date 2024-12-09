LRI Investments LLC Buys 535 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,610,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,331,000 after acquiring an additional 376,400 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 659,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 162,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

