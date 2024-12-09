LRI Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 47,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFIV opened at $36.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

