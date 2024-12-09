LRI Investments LLC Sells 293 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LRI Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $55.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $58.79.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.