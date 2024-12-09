Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $8,767,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $25,319.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,900.78. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $32.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Match Group from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.