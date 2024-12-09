MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 745,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $20,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 158.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MDU Resources Group Price Performance
MDU stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79.
MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MDU Resources Group
About MDU Resources Group
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MDU Resources Group
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.