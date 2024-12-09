Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 27,776 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $606,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 108,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $54,872,000 after buying an additional 94,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 31.8% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.71.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total transaction of $5,166,159.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,776,261.56. This trade represents a 14.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total transaction of $652,767.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,329.64. This represents a 47.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,160 shares of company stock worth $81,611,223 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $623.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.77 and a fifty-two week high of $629.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.