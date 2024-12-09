MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 767,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,270 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $40,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,761,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,985,000 after purchasing an additional 121,974 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after buying an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $54.15 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.