MML Investors Services LLC Has $31.74 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 646,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,024,000 after acquiring an additional 259,123 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,946.08. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,197.76. The trade was a 13.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock worth $25,954,465. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE TMO opened at $529.36 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $488.02 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $558.08 and a 200-day moving average of $575.41. The company has a market cap of $202.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

