MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 260,691 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,691 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 159,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,193,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,795,000 after purchasing an additional 189,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 117,791 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

