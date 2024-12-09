Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc Invests $512,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,332,000 after buying an additional 1,003,475 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 796,659 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,969,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,595,000 after acquiring an additional 75,969 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,670,000 after purchasing an additional 502,858 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $51.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

