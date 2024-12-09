Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc Makes New $311,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

EFAV opened at $74.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.31.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

