Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 35,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,080,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.4% of Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $221,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $212.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $167.77 and a 52-week high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.