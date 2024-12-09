National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 246.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,096 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $36,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $708,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DTE Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 42,960 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.54.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

DTE opened at $121.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $131.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average of $120.27.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.28%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

