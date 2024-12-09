National Bank of Canada FI Buys 155,590 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,590 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of MetLife worth $38,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 988,666 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in MetLife by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,993,000 after purchasing an additional 269,246 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in MetLife by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,548,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,179,000 after purchasing an additional 68,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,239,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,744,000 after buying an additional 105,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $85.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $89.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.95%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

