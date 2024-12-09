National Bank of Canada FI Grows Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,434 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.23% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $49,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $57.55 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $58.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.