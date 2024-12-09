National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 18,727 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 547,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,727 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $40,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other General Mills news, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,007.58. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,054.08. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,555 shares of company stock worth $4,721,336. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

