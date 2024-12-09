National Bank of Canada FI Sells 97,621 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 97,621 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of Corning worth $29,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corning by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,534,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,718 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 215.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,740,000 after buying an additional 1,145,955 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 4,306.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,428,000 after buying an additional 1,026,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,483,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 658.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. The trade was a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

