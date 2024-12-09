National Bank of Canada FI Trims Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 515,770 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $30,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,277,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,312,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 211,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $59.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.08.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 127.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

