Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $6.35 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Danske raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 42.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

