Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,462 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $181,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.4% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.2% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,163,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,338,268,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $529.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $558.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $575.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $488.02 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,946.08. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. This represents a 13.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,465 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.