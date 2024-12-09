Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $78,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 207.3% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 46,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 31,430 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,886,000 after purchasing an additional 147,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

DLR opened at $192.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.92, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $198.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.