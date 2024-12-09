Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $126.91 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,688,565 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 190,366 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $126,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,964 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,991,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 17,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER opened at $66.09 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa America downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.51.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

