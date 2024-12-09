O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,631 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3,035.7% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,256,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of RIO opened at $62.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.